11-Story Complex to Be Built at Fukuoka Airport

FUKUOKA, Apr 03 (News On Japan) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new multi-purpose complex directly connected to the domestic terminal at Fukuoka Airport.

The event took place on April 2nd beside the airport’s domestic terminal building, with attendees including representatives from the airport and construction companies. The new facility will be 11 stories tall, with commercial spaces occupying the first to fourth floors and a hotel on the fifth through eleventh floors.

The commercial area will offer a variety of shops selling local Fukuoka souvenirs and Japanese character goods, along with restaurants serving cuisine from across Asia.

Fukuoka International Airport President Shinji Tagawa said: "We aim to create a facility not only for air travelers but also for local residents in Fukuoka and the broader Kyushu region."

The total project cost is approximately 45 billion yen, and the new complex is scheduled to open around the summer of 2027.

Source: RKB毎日放送NEWS

