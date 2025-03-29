Tokyo's Cherry Blossoms Bloom Early This Year

TOKYO, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - The Japan Meteorological Agency announced on March 30th that cherry blossoms (Somei-Yoshino) in central Tokyo have reached full bloom, one day earlier than the historical average and five days earlier than last year.

Private weather company Weathernews, based in Chiba, forecasts that many areas in western Japan will also see full bloom over the coming week. Blooming is expected to progress steadily in the Hokuriku and Tohoku regions as well. In Hokkaido, cherry blossoms are projected to bloom between late April and early May.

Source: Kyodo