Water Show to be Held Every Night at Osaka Expo

OSAKA, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - 'Parade of Blue and the Night Rainbow' is a water and air spectacle show scheduled to be held during the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo.

The narrative centers on a child named "Ao" who encounters a mysterious bird called "Dodo" under a mystical night rainbow. Together, they experience a vibrant festival featuring various creatures, symbolizing the interconnectedness of life and nature.

The voice cast includes Hana Mouri as Ao, Tomochika as Dodo, and Mari Natsuki as the grandmother.

The show aims to blend art and technology, utilizing water, air, light, and music to create an immersive experience that highlights the importance of natural elements and their role in sustaining life.

Source: Kyodo