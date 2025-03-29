Shinmoedake Eruption Alert Raised to Level 3 as Volcanic Activity Increases

KYUSHU, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - The eruption alert level for Mount Shinmoedake, part of the Kirishima mountain range on the border of Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, has been raised to Level 3, or "entry restrictions," due to increased volcanic activity.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, volcanic earthquakes around Shinmoedake began increasing around March 28th, and crustal deformation indicating swelling of the mountain was observed in the early hours of March 30th. In response, the agency raised the alert level from Level 2, which restricts access near the crater, to Level 3, which prohibits approaching the mountain. This is the first time since June 2018 that the alert level has reached 3.

While authorities do not expect an immediate large-scale eruption, the Meteorological Agency is urging caution within a roughly 4-kilometer radius of the crater due to the potential for large volcanic rocks to be ejected.

Source: FNN