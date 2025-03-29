'Princess Procession' Draws Crowds in Hamamatsu

HAMAMATSU, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - A traditional spring event known as the 'Himesama Dochu' (Princess Procession) was held in Hamamatsu City, drawing large crowds along the route.

Now in its 72nd year, the procession is a local tradition in Hosoe Town, Hamamatsu, that reenacts the grand parades of court nobles and feudal princesses from the Edo period.

This year, 72 participants selected through an open call dressed in ornate costumes and walked a round-trip course between the Kiga Checkpoint and the cherry blossom-lined embankment of the Miyakoda River. The journey took about an hour.

Historically, it is said that noblewomen preferred to travel by land rather than risk crossing Lake Hamana by boat. A road known as "Hime Kaido" (Princess Road) still bears that legacy in Hamamatsu today.

Under the freshly blossoming cherry trees, children gazed in admiration at the beautifully made-up princesses and their attendants.

"It was so beautiful – their clothes and makeup," said one visitor.

"My daughter has been in it since about 10 years ago, so I come every year. I always look forward to it," another added.

The event also featured traditional hand dances in the plaza, adding a festive touch to the spring celebration.

