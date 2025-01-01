Japan Pavilion Opens at Expo

OSAKA, Mar 30 (News On Japan) - An opening ceremony was held Saturday for the Japan Pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo. As the host country's main exhibit, the pavilion is positioned as the symbolic "face" of the Expo, welcoming visitors from around the world with a presentation of Japan's culture of circularity.

The ceremony took place in a separate hall within the Expo site, not inside the pavilion itself. Attendees included Masakazu Tokura, chair of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, and actress Norika Fujiwara, who will serve as the pavilion's honorary director.

The Osaka-Kansai Expo, officially known as Expo 2025, is a global exposition set to take place on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay. Scheduled to run from April to October 2025, the event will bring together countries, organizations, and companies from around the world under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives." With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and well-being, the Expo aims to showcase solutions to global challenges through exhibitions, pavilions, and interactive experiences. As the first World Expo hosted by Japan since Aichi in 2005, it is expected to draw tens of millions of visitors and serve as a platform for international exchange, technological advancement, and cultural dialogue.

Source: Kyodo