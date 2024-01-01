Tokyo Cedar Pollen Season Starts Record Early Since 1985

TOKYO, Jan 18 (News On Japan) - Cedar pollen dispersal in Tokyo began on January 8th, marking the earliest start since monitoring began in 1985, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The definition of the start of cedar pollen dispersal is when more than one cedar pollen grain per square centimeter is observed for two consecutive days. This year, the start was confirmed at a monitoring site in Ota Ward.

This year’s record broke the previous earliest start, January 31st, 2007, by over 20 days.

Although weather conditions may temporarily reduce pollen levels after dispersal begins, temperatures are expected to rise after January 21st, potentially increasing the pollen spread.

The Tokyo government advises, "Start preventive measures against hay fever early."

Source: TBS