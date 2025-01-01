Fukuoka Airport International Terminal to Reopen After Major Renovation

FUKUOKA, Mar 28 (News On Japan) - The international terminal at Fukuoka Airport, which had been undergoing expansion and renovation, will reopen on March 28th.

After passing through the security checkpoint, travelers will enter a significantly expanded duty-free area.

The revamped space is four times larger than before, now featuring 44 brands making their debut at Fukuoka Airport. The new zone offers a bright, open atmosphere with a high-end retail experience.

Adjacent to the duty-free zone is a new food hall, home to eight restaurants serving local Fukuoka specialties such as motsunabe, grilled chicken skin skewers, and tonkotsu ramen.

Additionally, the security checkpoint has been relocated and upgraded. All lanes now operate as "smart lanes," doubling the terminal’s processing capacity compared to before.

Fukuoka International Airport stated that it aims to become "a one-of-a-kind airport that travelers want to return to and that is beloved by the local community."

Source: KBC