Nissan to Cut 9,000 Jobs, Focuses Layoffs on Production Sites

Jan 21 (News On Japan) - Nissan Motor is implementing a workforce reduction plan involving 9,000 employees, with over 70% of the cuts concentrated in production sites, according to a JNN investigation.

Last December, Nissan and Honda announced they had entered talks regarding a potential business integration. However, the successful implementation of Nissan’s restructuring measures is deemed crucial for the integration to move forward.

Sources reveal that the breakdown of the 9,000 planned reductions includes approximately 6,700 in production and other direct divisions and around 2,300 in indirect divisions such as administrative roles.

While Nissan has been cautious about closing factories, opting instead to reduce hiring and implement other measures, some insiders argue that the company still suffers from excessive production capacity and must consider more drastic closures. The effectiveness of the restructuring measures remains under scrutiny.

Source: TBS

