Kyoto Train Transformed Into Fashion Runway

KYOTO, Jan 13 (News On Japan) - Unused hotel linens, such as sheets, were transformed into wedding dresses for a sustainability-themed fashion show held on Sunday.

The venue was Yase-Hieizanguchi Station’s platform and a train on the Eizan Electric Railway, which operates in the northern part of Kyoto City. Models confidently walked a runway set up inside the train, which usually travels through Kyoto’s historic areas. Third-year students from Kyoto University of the Arts organized the event as a culmination of their course project.

Source: Kyodo

POPULAR NEWS

Tokyo to Cover Student Loan Repayment for Newly Hired Teachers

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has unveiled a plan to start covering up to 1.5 million yen in student loan repayments for individuals hired as teachers or technical public officials in the city starting from April this year. The initiative is expected to launch next year.

Hammer Attack at Hosei University Leaves Eight Injured, Korean Student Arrested

A female student wielded a hammer on Hosei University's campus in Tokyo, injuring eight students.

Preserving the Aftermath of the Tokyo Air Raids for Future Generations

This year marks 80 years since the end of the Pacific War. As the number of people who experienced the war dwindles, efforts have begun to preserve the remnants of the Tokyo air raids, which claimed the lives of 100,000 people.

Pegasus Appears on Ehime Mountain

A legendary creature has appeared atop a mountain in Ehime Prefecture. What is its true identity?

Kyoto City to Raise Accommodation Tax to Maximum 10,000 Yen

Kyoto City’s accommodation tax, introduced in 2018, is likely to see an increase, with the maximum rate potentially rising to 10,000 yen.

Snow-Covered Kurobe Gorge Becomes Tourist Hotspot

A trolley train tour offering views of the snowy Kurobe Gorge in Toyama Prefecture has begun.

Ginza New Year Window Displays Walking Tour

Ginza has transformed into a winter wonderland with its stunning new window displays for the season. (Video Street View Japan)

Pegasus Appears on Ehime Mountain

A legendary creature has appeared atop a mountain in Ehime Prefecture. What is its true identity?

Kyoto City to Raise Accommodation Tax to Maximum 10,000 Yen

Kyoto City’s accommodation tax, introduced in 2018, is likely to see an increase, with the maximum rate potentially rising to 10,000 yen.

Toyama and Osaka Among 2025 Must-Visit Destinations

The New York Times has released its list of "52 Places to Go in 2025," selecting Toyama and Osaka among the featured locations.

Hirosaki Castle Suffers Severe Damage as Heavy Snow Topples Trees

Heavy snowfall has caused damage to Hirosaki Castle, and further precautions are needed as the season’s strongest cold wave is expected to hit starting the evening of January 7th.

Foreign Tourists Flock to Japan for New Year Celebrations

Foreign tourists have arrived in large numbers, joining the New Year crowds across popular locations in Tokyo.