Kyoto Train Transformed Into Fashion Runway

KYOTO, Jan 13 (News On Japan) - Unused hotel linens, such as sheets, were transformed into wedding dresses for a sustainability-themed fashion show held on Sunday.

The venue was Yase-Hieizanguchi Station’s platform and a train on the Eizan Electric Railway, which operates in the northern part of Kyoto City. Models confidently walked a runway set up inside the train, which usually travels through Kyoto’s historic areas. Third-year students from Kyoto University of the Arts organized the event as a culmination of their course project.

Source: Kyodo