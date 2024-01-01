Giant Dragon Removed from Osaka Ramen Shop

Dec 20 (News On Japan) - The operating company of 'Kinryu Ramen' in the bustling district of Minami, Osaka, announced on Thursday that the iconic giant dragon sign was being removed as part of the process to rebuild the aging store.
Kinryu Seimen, the company managing the establishment, revealed that the decision was made to ensure the shop's future operations after addressing its deteriorating structure. The dragon, a well-known symbol in the area, had become a local landmark, drawing both residents and tourists alike.
Source: Kyodo