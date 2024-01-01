News On Japan
Travel

Giant Dragon Removed from Osaka Ramen Shop

Dec 20 (News On Japan) - The operating company of 'Kinryu Ramen' in the bustling district of Minami, Osaka, announced on Thursday that the iconic giant dragon sign was being removed as part of the process to rebuild the aging store.

Kinryu Seimen, the company managing the establishment, revealed that the decision was made to ensure the shop's future operations after addressing its deteriorating structure. The dragon, a well-known symbol in the area, had become a local landmark, drawing both residents and tourists alike.

Source: Kyodo

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Suspect Nabbed Following Brutal Kitakyushu Stabbings

Police in Kitakyushu have arrested Masanori Hirahara, a 43-year-old unemployed man living near the crime scene, on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of two junior high school students at a fast-food restaurant.

Giant Dragon Removed from Osaka Ramen Shop

The operating company of 'Kinryu Ramen' in the bustling district of Minami, Osaka, announced on Thursday that the iconic giant dragon sign was being removed as part of the process to rebuild the aging store.

Flying Cars Set to Begin Passenger Operations by 2028

Osaka Metro and SkyDrive have announced plans to launch passenger operations of “flying cars” in the Morinomiya area of Osaka City by 2028.

First Snow Observed from Kanto to Kyushu as Winter Chill Sets In

A cold wave bringing midwinter-like temperatures swept across regions from Kanto to Kyushu starting on Wednesday night, resulting in the first snowfall observed in areas such as central Tokyo and Kumamoto.

Drug Shortages Worsen as Influenza Surges Across Japan

Influenza cases in Japan have surged since early December, with a sharp increase in patient reports per medical institution. At a Towa Pharmaceutical factory in Yamagata, demand has exceeded supply despite last year’s facility expansion.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Ridesharing to Operate 24/7 Across Osaka During Expo Period

General drivers will be allowed to operate paid rides, commonly referred to as "ridesharing," throughout Osaka Prefecture on a 24/7 basis during the Osaka-Kansai Expo.

Wakayama - From the Sea to The Mountains | 3-Day Trip

Wakayama, with its beautiful ocean and sacred mountains, is an underrated gem and a less-traveled destination compared to the neighboring cities of Osaka, Kyoto, and Nara. (japan-guide.com)

First Snow Observed from Kanto to Kyushu as Winter Chill Sets In

A cold wave bringing midwinter-like temperatures swept across regions from Kanto to Kyushu starting on Wednesday night, resulting in the first snowfall observed in areas such as central Tokyo and Kumamoto.

Osaka Businesses Thrive With New Hotels And Sumo Shows Ahead Of Expo

As foreign tourist arrivals to Osaka are projected to reach a record high for the first time in five years, the city's Minami district is experiencing a surge in new business services. From the opening of a hotel with the largest number of rooms in western Japan to sumo viewing facilities and offerings that showcase Osaka throughout the day, the area is bustling with activity.

Mount Fuji Photo Spot Gets New Fence

A popular photo spot where visitors can capture Mount Fuji alongside a convenience store is undergoing new construction to install a fence as part of measures to address visitor misconduct.

NEW! Full Ride: Donkey Kong Roller Coaster at Universal Studios Japan

Day time POV of Mine-Cart Madness, Donkey Kong coaster at Universal Studios Japan (Hi Japan)

Severe Overtourism Hits Mt. Fuji’s Scenic Spots

Tourists are flocking to a park in Fujiyoshida City, Yamanashi Prefecture, where the snow-capped Mt. Fuji can be viewed alongside a five-story pagoda. The park, Arakurayama Sengen Park, has become a hotspot for foreign visitors due to its picturesque scenery, with approximately 150,000 people visiting last month, marking a record high.

How to Spend 21 Days in JAPAN | Ultimate Travel Itinerary

Japan's an overwhelming place to explore. Spend your 21 days wisely! (Abroad in Japan)