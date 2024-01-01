TOKYO, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - While mid-winter weather has again descended on the Kanto region of Japan, with some areas now covered in snow, cherry blossom spots are already reaching their peak just before the three-day weekend starting on February 23.

"Full Bloom" Cherry Blossom Tunnel in a Tokyo Park

Full bloom news has reached Tokyo. In a park in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo, about 90 Kawazu cherry trees are in full bloom.

Local resident: "I heard from my family that it's in full bloom and very beautiful today. I'm on my way back from the dentist, but I decided to take a look and stroll around."

Despite the unfortunate weather...

Resident of Toshima Ward, Tokyo: "It's better when there are fewer people because of the rain. It's my first time coming here."

"(Q. How did you find out about it?) I looked it up on the internet. It's really beautiful. I prefer Kawazu cherry blossoms over Somei-Yoshino."

Visitor from Chiba: "It's lovely. The trunks turn black in the rain, and the contrast with the petals is beautiful."

Tokyo's highest temperature was 8°C. Although the season is at a standstill, it means that the cherry blossoms' growth is delayed, allowing us to enjoy them for a longer period.

Ueno Park also welcomed cherry blossoms that have bloomed early. There are more spots to visit during the three-day weekend starting on the 23rd... A Mexican man dressed in armor was seen with a beaming smile.

A memorable photo with a friend.

Mexican visitor: "I just happened to pass by and found it. I heard there was a chance to wear armor, so I tried it."

The "SAMURAI Fest 2024," where you can enjoy Japanese food, is being held with the theme of samurai culture.

Although about 100,000 visitors were expected over four days, the turnout has been slow due to the weather.

Mio Kato, Public Relations for SAMURAI Fest Executive Committee: "(Usually) there are people lining up when the weather is good, but today it's sparse due to the unfortunate weather. We hope that many people will visit us tomorrow and the day after as the weather seems to hold up."

360 Kawazu Cherry Trees in "Full Bloom" Amid Rainy Splendor

In Matsuda Town, Kanagawa Prefecture...

Full-bloom cherry blossoms and rapeseed flowers attract many tourists even in the rain. Petals bowing under raindrops offer a unique sight only seen in rainy weather.

Visitor from Tokyo: "It's raining, but (the cherry blossoms) are cute. I'm glad we came all this way."

The Kawazu cherry blossoms, which are about a week ahead of their usual growth this year, were 60-70% bloomed on February 12th... Now, they are in full bloom. How long will this peak last?

Akihiro Shimoda, Park Headquarters Chief: "Since it started to cool down from yesterday, the blossoms can last a little longer before falling. As the weather seems to be good on Saturday, this three-day weekend might be the last chance to see the cherry blossoms in full bloom this year."

Source: ANN