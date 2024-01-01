World-Famous Circus Delights Audience in Osaka Comeback

OSAKA, Feb 25 (News On Japan) - After a hiatus of three years, the Kinishita Circus, one of the world's three major circuses, has finally rolled back into Osaka.

Due to the impact of the new coronavirus, the Osaka performance in 2021 was canceled on the first day, and the audience was banned from cheering. This year, after three years, cheering is once again allowed, making for a lively stage.

On the opening day, the heart-stopping 15-meter-long "aerial wheel" and the iconic White Lion "beast show" were showcased, delighting the audience with a magical performance.

The show will run until May 27th.

Source: YOMIURI