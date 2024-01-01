Society | Feb 26

Plum Season in Kyoto

KYOTO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - The "Baika-sai" plum blossom festival held at Kitano Tenmangu Shrine over the weekend signaled the arrival of spring in Kyoto.

Kitano Tenmangu Shrine in Kyoto is known for honoring Sugawara no Michizane, the deity of scholarship. Every year on February 25th, the anniversary of his death, the shrine holds the "Baika-sai" festival to remember Michizane, who was known for his love of plum blossoms. In the shrine's grounds, outdoor tea ceremony settings were arranged, where visitors enjoyed tea served by maiko.

One of the guests remarked, "The ambiance was delightful, and the tea was quite delicious."

The shrine's plum garden, spanning about 20,000 square meters, features around 1,500 plum trees of 50 different varieties, including red and white blooms, presenting a stunning scene until early March.

Source: MBS NEWS

