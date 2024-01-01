Men's Dating Anxieties Revealed

TOKYO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - In the delicate dance of dating, women's seemingly innocuous actions can sometimes trigger anxiety in men. Let's delve into the psychological concerns that men may harbor during dates.

One such concern arises when a woman takes her smartphone to the bathroom during a meal. A 24-year-old man shares, "It makes me uneasy when she takes not just her purse or handkerchief, but her smartphone to the restroom. Even if it's just to check notifications, I can't help but worry if she's contacting another man." While checking smartphones every few hours is commonplace, doing so in the restroom during a date can be unsettling for some. If necessary, it might be wise to discreetly tuck the phone away in a bag to avoid drawing attention.

Another scenario involves the act of paying—or not paying—at the end of a meal. "Even if I plan to treat her, a woman who doesn't even pretend to reach for her wallet and just says 'Thank you' comes off as presumptuous," expresses a 30-year-old man. Some women may expect their date to always cover the bill, but failing to offer to pay can leave a negative impression. Especially on a first date, it's advisable to show a willingness to contribute to the payment.

The third anxiety-triggering behavior is when a woman glances at other men, particularly handsome ones, while walking down the street. "It's off-putting when she checks out other guys we pass by. I understand it's just a fleeting glance, but for a man with low self-esteem, it's uncomfortable," says a 33-year-old man. Paying attention to other potential interests during a date does not leave a good impression. It's important to focus on the person you're with.

Source: MDPR