TOKYO, Feb 27 (News On Japan) - Fantasy Springs is the eighth themed area of Tokyo DisneySea, set to open in June

A ceremony was held 100 days before the opening on June 6th, with Mickey and Minnie appearing in costumes inspired by the new area.

Fantasy Springs is themed around three Disney movies: "Frozen," "Tangled," and "Peter Pan."

The area spans approximately 140,000 square meters, with an investment of around 320 billion yen.

Costumes to be worn by the cast in the four new attractions were also unveiled for the first time.

A 1/25 scale model of the area and the latest pre-opening footage were revealed, providing a detailed look at what's to come.