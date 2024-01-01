Kyoto Line Gets Premium Seating

KYOTO, Feb 28 (News On Japan) - Hankyu Railways announced on the 26th that it will introduce a reserved seating service on the Kyoto Line starting this July.

The service, named "PRiVACE," will be available on select express trains running on the Kyoto Line. The seating arrangement will be divided into two and one-seat rows, totaling three rows, with partitions provided. Additionally, passengers will have access to free Wi-Fi service.

The fee for the reserved seat is 500 yen per seat, and reservations can be made through a dedicated website. Hankyu Railways plans to operate express trains with paid seating at a frequency of about three trains per hour from July and intends to increase the number based on user demand.

While Keihan Railway and JR West already offer paid seating on some of their trains, this is the first time Hankyu Railways is introducing such a service.

Source: YOMIURI