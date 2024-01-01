Royal Couple View Contemporary Art

TOKYO, Feb 28 (News On Japan) - Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited the Mori Art Museum on Tuesday evening, admiring an art exhibition that focuses on contemporary art addressing environmental issues.

The exhibition in Tokyo's Minato-ku, titled "Our Ecology: Living on the Planet Earth," featured contemporary artworks that explore ecological themes. Among the works viewed by the Emperor and Empress was a piece where glass and metal fragments found on the streets between Roppongi and Ginza were embedded in artificial marble, next to a hanging indigo-dyed cloth representing the sky.

Emperor Naruhito remarked, "There are quite a variety of things that have fallen," while Empress Masako noted, "There are some quite sharp objects," as they observed the floor and shared their impressions.