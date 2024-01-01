Training in Bear Essentials

MIE, Feb 29 (News On Japan) - In response to a rise in close encounters with bears in urban areas, training has been conducted in Owase, Mie Prefecture, to prepare for these dangerous situations.

As police officers practise encircling the bear, it becomes increasingly obvious that the beast is in fact a man dressed in a bear suit.

A Mie Prefectural Police officer calls, "How about a tranquilizer gun?" An Owase City official replies, "No one in this area owns one, so it will take too long to get."

The response also included the arrival of the local hunting association to shoot the bear.

