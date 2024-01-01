Suspect in Tochigi Double Murder Claims He Acted on Instructions

TOKYO, May 04 (News On Japan) - In the case where the bodies of a couple were found burned in Nasu Town, Tochigi Prefecture, it has been revealed that a man, suspected to be the one giving instructions, stated that he was directe to go to the empty house, where the assault is believed to have taken place.

Hikaru Sasaki, 28, and three others were arrested last month for conspiring with their companions to set fire to the bodies of Ryutaro Takarajima, 55, and Sachiko Takarajima, 56, in Nasu Town.

Sasaki is believed to have directed Ayaken Hirayama, 25, who has also been arrested, on how to dispose of the bodies, but he had stated that "there was another person giving instructions."

In subsequent interviews with investigators, it was revealed that Sasaki said he went to the empty house "on instructions."

In an empty house in Shinagawa Ward, where the Takarajima couple are believed to have been assaulted, traces of bloodstains being cleaned with detergent have been found.

Source: ANN