TOKYO, May 17 (News On Japan) - A protest was held at the University of Tokyo on Thursday, coinciding with "Nakba Day" on May 15, with about 500 students advocating for Palestinian liberation and condemning Israel's actions as "massacres."

A participating student stated, "As students receiving a safe education in Japan, we feel a responsibility to use our privilege for a cause. We came here to see if there is anything we can do for Gaza."

Inspired by student movements in the United States, a student group at the University of Tokyo has been protesting against Israeli attacks on Palestine by setting up tents on campus since April 26.

Shiki Yashijima of the University of Tokyo Komaba Palestine Solidarity Campus Steering Committee said, "We believe that raising our voices here in Japan, not just in the US, can help stop the massacres in Gaza."

The student group organizing the protest has demanded that the university sever its ties with Israeli universities and has stated that they will continue their protest until this demand is met.

