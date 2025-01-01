News On Japan
No Winner Chosen for the 173rd Akutagawa Prize

TOKYO, Jul 17 (News On Japan) - For the first time in 27 years, since the 118th prize in 1998, both the Akutagawa Prize and Naoki Prize were left without a recipient, marking only the sixth instance in the prize’s history that such a decision has been made.

As just announced, the Akutagawa Prize for the 173rd round has been declared with no winning work. The final round of voting concluded without any candidate receiving a majority, despite strong discussions surrounding several notable submissions.

Among the finalists were Koreko Hibi's Endless Footnotes of Light and Gregory Tsunajatt's Tratrajectory, both of which generated high expectations. Jun Komada’s Dream of Birds and Kuji Sakisaka’s Dance to the Pain of Love were also considered promising at earlier stages of the selection process.

However, during the final deliberation, after two rounds of voting on the remaining two works, no entry garnered the necessary majority support. Although there were efforts to reach a consensus, none of the works received sufficient backing from the selection committee.

One judge remarked that the prize should honor works that bring “new perspectives and experimentation.” While this round did include attempts at fresh approaches and innovative viewpoints, the overall sentiment was that none of the entries quite reached the level expected for the award.

The judges acknowledged the difficulty of the decision, stating that although each piece sparked meaningful discussion, the absence of a clear standout made it impossible to name a single winner. The final consensus was that it would not be appropriate to award the prize to any of the submissions.

Although disappointing, the decision reflects the high standards and expectations associated with the Akutagawa Prize.

Source: Kyodo

Antarctic Researcher Shares Experience

A teacher who spent four months conducting research at Japan's Showa Station in Antarctica shared her experience with students during a special lesson held at Seisho Prefectural Elementary, Junior High, and High School.

Junior High Entrance Exams: Latest Trends, Popular Schools, and Parental Advice

With Japan’s junior high school entrance season in full swing, attention is turning not just to test content, but to how students and parents should prepare. At Seikou Gakuin Junior High, for example, the Japanese language exam tests precise word usage, with questions such as the correct usage of similar-sounding words like “setsujoku” (to fulfill a humiliation) versus “kutsujoku” (to clear a disgrace). Such nuanced questions demand a refined linguistic sense, often beyond elementary-level knowledge.

What Will Appear Next? A Touching Moment in Watercolor

What shape will appear from the soft blur of water and pigment? In this video, I use masking fluid and wet-on-wet watercolor techniques to gently build up a painting where a soft afternoon light, blooming roses, and a resting cat by the window slowly emerge from layers of color. (Watercolor by Shibasaki)

TOEIC Cheating Scandal Widens with 803 Test Takers

An incident involving a Chinese national attempting to take the TOEIC exam on behalf of someone else has led to revelations that over 800 people were involved in similar cheating schemes.

Unbelievable Colors and Texture! Discover the Power of Acrylic Gouache vs. Watercolor

A completely different feel from watercolor—brilliant colors and stunning texture.In this video, Master Harumichi Shibasaki creates a serious piece using acrylic gouache, which will be featured in his upcoming solo exhibition in Shinjuku.　 (Watercolor by Shibasaki)

Japanese Textbooks Featured at Turkmenistan Pavilion

At the Turkmenistan Pavilion near the East Gate, one of the most striking displays isn’t just the golden horses or traditional costumes—but a set of Japanese-language textbooks used in Turkmen schools.

Tokugawa’s Gamble – Betrayals, Battles, and the Tiger of Kai

This episode of Sengoku Jidai explores Tokugawa Ieyasu’s rise during Japan’s chaotic Warring States era, focusing on his conquest of Totomi Province, alliance with and betrayal of the Takeda clan, and the climactic Battle of Mikatagahara. (Kings and Generals)

Two Arrested for Scamming School Lunches with Cheap Foreign Chickens

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men, including an executive of a meat distribution company, on suspicion of violating the Unfair Competition Prevention Act by selling imported chicken falsely labeled as domestically produced to a school lunch center. The suspects, including Kenzo Namiki, allegedly sold cheap foreign chicken to the Fuchu City public school lunch center in 2023, falsely labeling it as poultry from Miyazaki Prefecture.