Nissan to Shut Down Oppama Plant in 2027

TOKYO, Jul 16 (News On Japan) - Nissan Motor announced on the evening of July 15th that it will end vehicle production at its key Oppama Plant in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, by the end of fiscal 2027. Company President Ivan Espinosa held a press conference at 5 p.m. to explain the decision.

"This was a painful decision for me personally and for the company," said Espinosa. "However, we determined it was necessary for Nissan to overcome the current difficult environment and return to a growth trajectory."

Vehicle production will be transferred to Nissan’s Kyushu operations, though the adjacent facilities in the Oppama area, including the General Research Institute and test centers, will continue operating.

Espinosa also announced that outsourced production at Nissan Shatai’s Shonan Plant in Hiratsuka will be discontinued. However, he stated there are no further plans to reduce or consolidate domestic production bases beyond these changes.

An employee working at the Oppama Plant said, "I need to start looking for a new job. I found out when the announcement was broadcast in the cafeteria. I had been prepared for the possibility of the plant shutting down, but I’m worried about what happens next."

Following the announcement, the Yokohama city government, which hosts many affiliated businesses, convened an emergency meeting to discuss response measures, highlighting the broader impact of the decision.

