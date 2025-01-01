TOEIC Cheating Scandal Widens with 803 Test Takers

TOKYO, Jul 09 (News On Japan) - An incident involving a Chinese national attempting to take the TOEIC exam on behalf of someone else has led to revelations that over 800 people were involved in similar cheating schemes.

The International Business Communication Association (IIBC), which administers the TOEIC exam in Japan, announced on July 8th that a total of 803 examinees were found to be involved in fraudulent activity over approximately the past two years.

The revelation follows the arrest of Wang Likun, a Chinese national, who is suspected of impersonating other test-takers to sit the TOEIC exam at multiple venues in Tokyo between February and May this year. Wang allegedly used a small microphone hidden under a mask to communicate answers to other participants.

Following the arrest, IIBC launched an internal investigation and found that 803 applicants had registered from the same or similar addresses as Wang. The organization has voided their test results and notified them of a five-year ban from taking the TOEIC exam.

IIBC stated it would continue investigating the matter to uncover the full extent of the cheating network.

Source: TBS