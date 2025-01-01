News On Japan
Japanese Textbooks Featured at Turkmenistan Pavilion

OSAKA, Jul 04 (News On Japan) - At the Turkmenistan Pavilion near the East Gate, one of the most striking displays isn’t just the golden horses or traditional costumes—but a set of Japanese-language textbooks used in Turkmen schools.

These textbooks, placed prominently on the second floor of the exhibit, are actual learning materials from classrooms across Turkmenistan. Visitors were surprised to find pages written entirely in Japanese, covering basic vocabulary and daily life topics such as family, greetings, and chores.

Japanese is currently taught as the third foreign language—after English and Russian—in 12 schools across the country. In some schools, children begin studying Japanese from the equivalent of first grade in Japan.

The textbooks are carefully designed to introduce Japanese through familiar themes. One page features phrases like “father” and “mother,” accompanied by simple illustrations, helping students grasp long vowels and sounds that are unique to Japanese.

“Long vowel pronunciation is especially difficult for non-native speakers,” said Esen, one of the contributors to the textbook project. “So we included relatable situations—like helping with household chores—to make learning fun and practical.”

In a section on family roles, some children are shown helping with chores, while others say they don’t help at all. This playful realism is intended to keep students engaged while learning sentence structures and expressions.

Interest in Japanese has grown rapidly in Turkmenistan. While only 49 students were studying Japanese in 2015, that number had soared to 8,865 by 2021—an increase of nearly 180 times.

The turning point came in 2015, when then-Prime Minister Abe visited Turkmenistan. Following the visit, Japanese language education was promoted as part of cultural exchange initiatives, expanding from one school to a dozen nationwide.

Today, Japan and Turkmenistan maintain close ties, particularly in energy cooperation centered around natural gas. Several Japanese companies now operate in the country, and more Turkmen students are aiming to study in Japan or pursue careers where Japanese skills are in demand.

Alongside the textbooks, the pavilion also displays school uniforms worn by students, including green dresses and traditional tahya caps, as well as household items and cultural artifacts that give visitors a glimpse into daily life in Turkmenistan.

The Japanese-language textbooks serve not just as study tools, but as symbols of a growing educational and cultural bridge between the two nations.

Source: ABCTVnews

