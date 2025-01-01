Kyoto University Grounds Closed After Possible Bear Sighting

News On Japan
KYOTO, Nov 16 (News On Japan) - Kyoto Sangyo University has suspended access to its athletics grounds after a report of an animal resembling a bear was made near the facility in Kyoto City.

A student called police on November 14th at around 6:30 p.m., reporting that something “that looked like a bear” had been spotted on a road near the university’s General Grounds in Kita Ward. When officers arrived, they found no tracks or other signs confirming the presence of a bear.

Even so, the university moved to secure the safety of students and staff, prohibiting the use of the grounds for three days from November 15th through November 17th. It has also deployed additional bear-repellent spray on campus and shifted physical education classes scheduled to be held on the grounds to indoor facilities.

The university continues to urge students and faculty to remain alert and says it will assess the situation on site before deciding how to proceed after November 18th.

Source: YOMIURI

