JAL Cabin Crew Get OK to Wear Sneakers

TOKYO, Nov 15 (News On Japan) - Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced a new policy starting November 13th allowing its cabin crew and ground staff who serve customers at airports to wear sneakers during work hours.

The change, which modifies previous rules that limited footwear to leather shoes and pumps, was made in response to employee feedback from frontline workers.

The decision aims to reduce the physical burden of long hours spent standing and walking while placing greater emphasis on employee comfort and health. A JAL staff member welcomed the change, saying, "I’m happy that we now have more options. I think it will help create an environment where we can continue working for many years while taking care of our health."

Source: テレ東BIZ