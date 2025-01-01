Stunning Views of Ancient Tombs From the Sky

OSAKA, Nov 12 (News On Japan) - A sightseeing hot air balloon offering aerial views of the World Heritage-listed Daisen Kofun in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, has drawn more than 7,000 visitors within its first month of operation.

If the current pace continues, annual ridership is expected to exceed the original target of 60,000. The city of Sakai, which operates the attraction, is now considering extending service hours into the evening to attract even more tourists. The flights have proven popular among visitors eager to experience the grandeur of Japan’s ancient tombs while enjoying the crisp autumn air.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS