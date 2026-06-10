Japanese Incense Captivates Overseas Buyers

TOKYO - The calming smoke and subtle fragrances of Japanese incense are fueling growing global interest, pushing exports to a record high of more than 1.8 billion yen.

At a variety store in Tokyo on Tuesday, around 100 different types of incense were on display, ranging from traditional stick varieties to a wide range of modern offerings.

Customers said incense provides an easy way to relax, particularly during the humid rainy season. One shopper noted that as humidity rises, people often think more about fragrances and aromas, adding that incense feels especially appealing. Another said simply lighting incense creates a sense of anticipation that helps ease the mind.

The appeal extends well beyond Japan. Tourists from Australia visiting Tokyo said they regularly enjoy incense, praising both its fragrance and the calming experience of watching the smoke slowly disappear over time.

"I like the scent," one tourist said. "Watching the smoke rise and then fade away over time is very relaxing."

Another visitor said experimenting with different types of incense is part of the enjoyment, while others said they would definitely buy Japanese incense if they found it during their travels.

The growing international interest is reflected in export figures. According to industry data, exports of Japanese incense increased from approximately 420 million yen in 2016 to more than 1.8 billion yen last year, the highest level on record and 4.3 times higher than a decade ago.

Yusuke Yamada, president of Azabu Kogado, a Tokyo-based incense specialty store, said the impact of inbound tourism has been significant.

"We strongly feel the influence of inbound demand," Yamada said.

The company supplies custom-made incense to hotels that are popular with foreign visitors. Yamada said shipment volumes are now roughly four to five times higher than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japanese incense has earned a strong reputation among overseas consumers for its quality and use of natural ingredients, factors that industry experts say have helped drive its growing popularity.

For the rainy season, Yamada recommends woody scents reminiscent of forests.

"Woody fragrances like those of a forest can feel refreshing even when the weather is humid and uncomfortable," he said. "That's why I recommend them at this time of year."

Source: TBS