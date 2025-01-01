China Advises Against Travel to Japan

BEIJING, Nov 15 (News On Japan) - China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory on November 14th, urging Chinese citizens to avoid visiting Japan for the time being, citing “serious safety risks” to Chinese nationals following Prime Minister Takaichi’s remarks on a potential Taiwan contingency.

According to an official statement posted on the ministry’s social media account, Beijing called on its citizens to “strictly refrain from traveling to Japan for the time being.” The post claimed that public security in Japan has deteriorated this year, alleging an increase in crimes targeting Chinese nationals and incidents of Chinese citizens being assaulted.

The ministry further criticized Takaichi’s comment that a Taiwan emergency could be considered a “situation threatening Japan’s survival,” calling the remark provocative and saying it has “seriously worsened the atmosphere of people-to-people exchanges between China and Japan,” thereby posing “significant safety risks” to Chinese residents in Japan.

For Chinese citizens already in Japan, the statement advised heightened vigilance and awareness of local security conditions.

The move marks a further escalation of China’s criticism toward Japan following Takaichi’s remarks and is widely seen as part of Beijing’s countermeasures amid growing diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Source: TBS