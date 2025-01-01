Eikando Temple in Kyoto Lights Up 3,000 Maple Trees

KYOTO, Nov 08 (News On Japan) - A special nighttime viewing has begun at Eikando, one of Kyoto’s most famous spots for autumn foliage, where visitors can now enjoy a breathtaking illumination of maple trees.

The temple grounds, already tinged with the first signs of autumn color, are bathed in soft light that brings out the deep reds and golds of the leaves, creating a dreamlike scene under the night sky.

Eikando, widely regarded as Kyoto’s premier location for autumn leaves, lights up around 3,000 maple trees each year during this season. The spectacle was unveiled to the media ahead of the public opening.

Eikando’s chief steward, Shinko Tominaga, said: “Autumn is the season of maples at Eikando. We’ve designed the illumination to have a sense of depth, so visitors can appreciate the entire garden as a single, unified view.”

Source: KTV NEWS