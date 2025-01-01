Bear Attacks Man in Numata Station Toilet

GUNMA, Nov 28 (News On Japan) - A 69-year-old security guard was lightly injured on November 28th when he was attacked by a bear inside a public restroom located in front of JR Numata Station in Gunma Prefecture.

The incident occurred at around 1:20 a.m., when the man was about to leave the restroom on the east side of the station. According to police, he came face-to-face with a bear that was peering inside through the entrance. When he fell backward and attempted to retreat, the bear attacked him, but it fled immediately after he shouted loudly and kicked his legs in resistance.

The man suffered multiple scratches on his right leg from the knee to the ankle but was able to walk on his own to the police box in front of the station to report the incident.

The restroom is located in a residential area, and the bear has not been sighted since. Police continue to monitor the surrounding area and urge caution.

Source: TBS