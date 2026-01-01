Father Who Maintained Innocence Dies in Prison

SHIGA, Apr 18 (News On Japan) - The family of a man granted a retrial over a robbery-murder case in Shiga Prefecture has called for revisions to Japan's retrial system, saying he was wrongfully arrested despite having an alibi.

'My father was arrested even though he had an alibi,' said Koji Sakakibara. 'He should not have died, and he should never have been arrested.'

His father, Hiroshi Sakakibara, was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with a robbery-murder case in Hino, Shiga Prefecture. He continued to maintain his innocence but died of illness while serving his sentence.

During a retrial petition filed by the family, developments emerged suggesting police evidence may have been fabricated. A retrial was approved in February this year.

However, it took about eight years from the time the Otsu District Court first approved a retrial, due to prosecutors filing objections twice.

'Prosecutors should refrain from appealing and open the retrial as soon as possible, then argue the guilty verdict there,' Koji Sakakibara said.

As debate continues over reform of the retrial law, the Justice Ministry wants to retain prosecutors' right to object to retrial decisions. But some lawmakers within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party have strongly opposed the move, leaving discussions in disarray.

Source: KTV NEWS