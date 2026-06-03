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Hokkaido Court Rules 3 Defendents to Face Charges of Robbery Resulting in Death

Jun 03, 2026 | News On Japan

HOKKAIDO, Jun 03, 2026 - A court has issued an interim ruling that the charge of robbery resulting in death applies in the case of a university student who died after a group assault in Ebetsu, Hokkaido.

The trial involves three defendants, including Haoto Kawamura, who are accused of robbing and fatally assaulting university student Tomoya Hase at a park in Ebetsu in 2024.

During proceedings on June 3rd, the Sapporo District Court stated in its interim judgment that the crime of robbery resulting in death had been established. The court found that Hase died after enduring approximately two hours of violence that began after demands were made for money and other valuables.

Prosecutors argued that Kawamura played a significant role in the incident by informing the alleged ringleader about a dispute involving Hase, which they said triggered the events leading to the crime. They maintained that Kawamura's responsibility was substantial and that there were no circumstances warranting leniency.

The defense, meanwhile, argued that the court should take into account the extent to which Kawamura's actions directly contributed to the outcome of Hase's death.

Source: FNN

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