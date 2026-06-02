Fire Destroys Historic Fukushima Sake Brewery

FUKUSHIMA, Jun 02, 2026 - A fire has destroyed Sasamasamune Brewery, a historic sake producer in Kitakata City, Fukushima Prefecture, leaving the future of the nearly 200-year-old business uncertain after large quantities of sake and brewing rice were lost in the blaze.

The fire broke out on June 1st at Sasamasamune Brewery, a long-established sake maker founded about 200 years ago. Some of the brewery buildings were approximately 100 years old, and several structures, including a traditional storehouse designated as a nationally registered tangible cultural property, were consumed by the flames.

Video footage captured the dramatic collapse of the historic buildings as the fire rapidly spread through the complex, destroying structures that had stood for generations.

Known as one of Fukushima's leading sake breweries, Sasamasamune was regarded as a symbol of the local community. Residents expressed shock at the loss of a business that had long been associated with the region's brewing heritage.

"I was just stunned," one nearby resident said. "It's such a shame. They produced excellent sake, and I really hope they can rebuild."

According to the brewery's president, stored sake and rice intended for brewing were destroyed in the fire. The extent of the damage has left the company unable to determine whether reconstruction will be possible.

The fire also spread to nearby homes, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Source: FNN