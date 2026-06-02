News On Japan
Society

Fire Destroys Historic Fukushima Sake Brewery

Jun 02, 2026 | News On Japan

FUKUSHIMA, Jun 02, 2026 - A fire has destroyed Sasamasamune Brewery, a historic sake producer in Kitakata City, Fukushima Prefecture, leaving the future of the nearly 200-year-old business uncertain after large quantities of sake and brewing rice were lost in the blaze.

The fire broke out on June 1st at Sasamasamune Brewery, a long-established sake maker founded about 200 years ago. Some of the brewery buildings were approximately 100 years old, and several structures, including a traditional storehouse designated as a nationally registered tangible cultural property, were consumed by the flames.

Video footage captured the dramatic collapse of the historic buildings as the fire rapidly spread through the complex, destroying structures that had stood for generations.

Known as one of Fukushima's leading sake breweries, Sasamasamune was regarded as a symbol of the local community. Residents expressed shock at the loss of a business that had long been associated with the region's brewing heritage.

"I was just stunned," one nearby resident said. "It's such a shame. They produced excellent sake, and I really hope they can rebuild."

According to the brewery's president, stored sake and rice intended for brewing were destroyed in the fire. The extent of the damage has left the company unable to determine whether reconstruction will be possible.

The fire also spread to nearby homes, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Typhoon No. 6 Raises Linear Rainband Threat for Tokyo Area

[updated 23:15 p.m.] The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a rare half-day forecast for a possible linear rainband across parts of Kanto-Koshin late on June 2nd as Typhoon No. 6 advanced northeast along Japan's Pacific coast, warning that Tokyo and surrounding prefectures could face a sudden escalation in the risk of landslides, flooding and urban water damage from the early hours of June 3rd through the evening.

Typhoon No. 6 Triggers Mass Flight Cancellations and Rail Suspensions Across Japan

[updated 20:40 p.m.] Typhoon No. 6 is disrupting transportation across Japan on June 2nd as it moves north past southern Kyushu after lashing Okinawa and Amami, with airlines canceling hundreds of flights, rail operators announcing service suspensions, and highway authorities warning of possible road closures as heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas spread from western Japan toward the Kansai, Tokai and Kanto regions. The storm is expected to make its closest approach to the Kansai region from the night of June 2nd through the morning of June 3rd before continuing northeast along Japan's Pacific coast.

Level 4 Flood Danger Warning Issued for Rivers in Southern Japan

[updated 17:17 p.m.] A Level 4 Flood Danger Warning has been issued for the Hiroto River and Sakatani River in Miyazaki Prefecture after water levels reached the flood danger threshold, raising concerns over possible flooding caused by levee failures or river overflows.

Prime Minister Takaichi Holds Phone Talks With Iranian President

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on June 1st, urging Iran to demonstrate maximum flexibility in its ongoing discussions with the United States and expressing hope that an agreement on the nuclear issue can be reached as soon as possible.

Koizumi Rebuts Accusations of 'New Militarism' at Security Forum

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi strongly rejected accusations that Japan is embracing "new militarism," describing such claims as false while delivering a speech at a major regional security conference in Singapore on May 31st.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Fire Destroys Historic Fukushima Sake Brewery

A fire has destroyed Sasamasamune Brewery, a historic sake producer in Kitakata City, Fukushima Prefecture, leaving the future of the nearly 200-year-old business uncertain after large quantities of sake and brewing rice were lost in the blaze.

Hokkaido Court Hears Victim Was Struck Dozens of Times

A medical examiner testified that a university student who died after being assaulted in Ebetsu, Hokkaido, suffered repeated blows to the face and head, telling the court that the victim was likely struck dozens of times.

Temple Fire in Kyoto Spreads to Nearby Mountain

A fire broke out at a temple in Kameoka, Kyoto Prefecture, on June 1st, leaving a resident monk with minor burns, destroying his home, and spreading into a nearby mountainside.

Emperor Visits Iwabuchi Floodgate on Arakawa River

Emperor Naruhito visited the Iwabuchi Floodgate on Tokyo's Arakawa River by boat on June 1st, inspecting one of the capital's most important flood control facilities.

Despite More Than 350 Tips, Tatsuno Murder Suspect Still at Large

A week has passed since police publicly named and sought the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a mother and daughter in Tatsuno, Hyogo Prefecture, yet his whereabouts remain unknown despite more than 350 tips from the public. Investigators continue an extensive search of the area surrounding the crime scene as efforts to locate the suspect intensify.

Driver Thrown From Vehicle After Crashing into Embankment on Tohoku Expressway

A driver was left in critical condition after being thrown from his vehicle and struck by a following car in an accident on the outbound lanes of the Tohoku Expressway in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, on May 31st.

Cosplayers Use Skills to Raise Awareness About Marine Debris

Cosplayers gathered in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district on May 30th to promote environmental conservation by taking part in a large-scale cleanup campaign aimed at reducing marine plastic waste and other litter.

Bear Sighting Hoax Posts Trigger Police Investigation in Aomori

A series of false bear sighting reports posted to an online alert system operated by Aomori Prefecture has disrupted schools, prompted a police investigation, and raised concerns about the growing impact of misinformation on public safety.