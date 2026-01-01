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Osaka University Student Arrested for Recruitng 'Dark' Workers

OSAKA, Apr 20 (News On Japan) - A 20-year-old university student has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into an apartment in Osaka and stealing cash, with police believing he played a key role in recruiting minors for illegal work schemes.

Police allege that Atsuki Nakasuga, 20, forced entry into a room in a residential building in Naniwa Ward in March by prying open the front door with tools such as a crowbar, before stealing several tens of thousands of yen in cash.

Authorities have already arrested two 16-year-old boys who are believed to have carried out the crime, and investigators suspect Nakasuga acted as the coordinator behind the operation.

Nakasuga is believed to have recruited participants for so-called "dark part-time jobs" in areas such as the Minami district of Osaka, particularly around the area known as "Gurishita," though he has denied the allegations during questioning, stating that he "did not give any instructions."

Police believe additional coordinators may be involved and are continuing their investigation.

Source: KTV NEWS

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