Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing School Slippers to Satisfy Sexual Urges

NAGOYA - A 25-year-old construction worker arrested for allegedly breaking into a high school in Mie Prefecture and stealing slippers and indoor shoes told investigators he wanted to become sexually aroused, police said.

Toki Hachiya, a construction worker from Moriguchi, Osaka Prefecture, was arrested by Mie Prefectural Police on suspicion of trespassing and theft.

According to police, Hachiya allegedly broke a window and entered a high school in Mie Prefecture on May 10th, stealing four items, including slippers and indoor school shoes, with a total value of about 4,800 yen.

Police believe some of the stolen items belonged to female students. During questioning, Hachiya admitted to the allegations and reportedly told investigators that he "wanted to become sexually excited."

Investigators said approximately 50 pairs of slippers and similar items were seized from Hachiya's home and other locations. Police are continuing their investigation and suspect he may have been involved in additional offenses.

Source: Nagoya TV News