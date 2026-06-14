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Japan, UK Launch New Partnership

Jun 14, 2026 | News On Japan

LONDON - Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer agreed to strengthen cooperation in economic security, defense and advanced technologies during talks in London on June 14, with the two leaders expected to release a joint document outlining a broad new framework for collaboration ranging from artificial intelligence and semiconductors to critical minerals and energy security.

"I hope to work together with Keir to elevate Japan-UK relations to even greater heights," Takaichi said at the start of the meeting. She added that cooperation between Japan and Britain had deepened across a wide range of fields, including security, to a level that could be described as that of "quasi-allies."

The talks, which began shortly after 7 p.m. Japan time, covered economic security, energy, defense and advanced technologies. Takaichi and Starmer also exchanged views during a working lunch.

The two leaders are expected to launch a new partnership aimed at accelerating cooperation in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors. A joint outcome document is expected to outline measures to strengthen economic security cooperation and address growing challenges facing global supply chains.

The document is expected to express serious concerns over economic coercion and arbitrary export controls involving critical minerals, including rare earth elements. While no country is expected to be named directly, the language is widely seen as reflecting concerns about China's influence over critical mineral supplies.

Japan and Britain are also expected to reaffirm cooperation in the extraction, processing, recycling and storage of critical minerals, seeking to build more resilient and reliable supply chains for strategically important resources.

The leaders are expected to note increasing risks to the global economy stemming from the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and to emphasize the importance of maintaining the flow of energy trade. They are also expected to promote greater cooperation between energy-producing and energy-consuming nations to strengthen supply chain resilience.

Takaichi told Starmer that, with the G7 summit set to begin in France on June 15, she hoped the two countries could work together on energy and resource security, efforts to calm tensions in the Middle East, and ensuring the free and safe navigation of the Strait of Hormuz.

The two sides are also expected to agree to expand cooperation in offshore wind power generation as part of broader efforts to enhance energy security and advance clean energy development.

After concluding her visit to Britain, Takaichi is scheduled to travel to Italy before heading to France to attend the G7 summit.

Source: TBS

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