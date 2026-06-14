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Driver Escapes After Ramming Into LDP Lawmaker's Office

Jun 14, 2026 | News On Japan

Police in Kyoto Prefecture are investigating a hit-and-run after a vehicle crashed into the Maizuru office of Liberal Democratic Party Lower House member Taro Honda late on June 13 before the driver fled the scene.

The incident occurred at around 11:23 p.m. in the Hikitsuchi district of Maizuru City. A police officer who happened to be nearby on another matter witnessed the crash and reported seeing the vehicle leave the roadway, cross a curb, and slam into Honda's office building before speeding away northbound.

No one was inside the office at the time, and no injuries were reported. The impact damaged the office's shutter and windows.

Police are treating the case as a hit-and-run and are working to identify the driver and vehicle involved. Investigators believe the incident was likely a single-vehicle accident, though they continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

自民党衆院議員事務所に車突っ込み逃走　ひき逃げ事件として捜査

京都府警は6月13日深夜、車が自民党の本田太郎衆院議員の舞鶴事務所に突っ込んだ後に逃走したとして、ひき逃げ事件として捜査している。

司机驾车冲撞自民党议员事务所后逃逸

京都府警方正在调查一起肇事逃逸案件。6月13日深夜，一辆汽车冲入自民党众议院议员本田太郎位于舞鹤市的事务所，随后司机逃离现场。

Source: YOMIURI

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