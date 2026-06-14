Police in Kyoto Prefecture are investigating a hit-and-run after a vehicle crashed into the Maizuru office of Liberal Democratic Party Lower House member Taro Honda late on June 13 before the driver fled the scene.
The incident occurred at around 11:23 p.m. in the Hikitsuchi district of Maizuru City. A police officer who happened to be nearby on another matter witnessed the crash and reported seeing the vehicle leave the roadway, cross a curb, and slam into Honda's office building before speeding away northbound.
No one was inside the office at the time, and no injuries were reported. The impact damaged the office's shutter and windows.
Police are treating the case as a hit-and-run and are working to identify the driver and vehicle involved. Investigators believe the incident was likely a single-vehicle accident, though they continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Source: YOMIURI