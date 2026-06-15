Japan and Netherlands Share Points in Thrilling 2-2 World Cup Opener

TEXAS - Japan and the Netherlands played to a 2-2 draw in their opening Group F match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on June 14, with the Samurai Blue twice coming from behind to earn a valuable point against one of the tournament's traditional powers.

Playing without injured midfielder and former captain Wataru Endo, Japan showed resilience throughout an entertaining contest that swung back and forth before ending level.

The Netherlands struck first after capitalizing on a defensive lapse, putting Japan under pressure early. However, Hajime Moriyasu's side responded positively, controlling possession for extended periods and creating several chances before finding an equalizer through a well-worked attacking move.

The Dutch regained the advantage before halftime, finishing off a swift counterattack to restore their lead and send Japan into the break trailing 2-1.

Japan emerged from the locker room determined to avoid defeat and gradually took control of the match. Their persistence paid off midway through the second half when the Samurai Blue leveled the score for a second time, sparking celebrations among Japanese supporters inside the stadium.

Both teams pushed for a winner during an open final period. The Netherlands threatened from set pieces while Japan looked dangerous on the counterattack, but neither side could find a decisive third goal.

The draw leaves Japan and the Netherlands with one point each in Group F, where Sweden and Tunisia are the other contenders for a place in the knockout stage.

For Japan, taking a point from a match many viewed as the toughest in the group could prove significant in the race to reach the Round of 32. The Samurai Blue will next face Tunisia on June 21 before concluding their group-stage campaign against Sweden on June 25.