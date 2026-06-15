Syrian Man Dies After Raft Capsizes in Gifu River

GIFU - A 23-year-old Syrian man died after drowning in the Itadori River in Seki, Gifu Prefecture, on June 14th while enjoying a river outing with friends.

At around 3:30 p.m., a man who witnessed the incident called emergency services, reporting that someone had gone under the water in the Itadori River near Hise, Horado district, in Seki City.

According to police and fire officials, Ziad Alhelal, a Syrian national employed as a company worker, was rescued by staff members from a nearby campground. He was found in cardiopulmonary arrest and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead about two hours later.

The accident occurred approximately 100 meters upstream from Jomon Bridge on the Itadori River. Authorities said the river was not swollen at the time and the current was relatively calm.

Alhelal had been visiting the river with seven friends. Police said he was riding in a two-person inflatable raft when it overturned, causing him to fall into the water and drown. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Source: 東海テレビ ニュースONE