One Dead in Yakuza Office Fire in Okinawa

NAHA, Apr 20 (News On Japan) - A fire broke out at a four-story apartment building in Okinawa City in the early hours of April 19th, leaving one person dead, with authorities suspecting the victim may be a man in his 70s who served as chairman of a local crime group.

According to police, a nearby resident called emergency services at around 4:15 a.m. on April 19th reporting a possible fire at the building in Moromizato 3-chome, Okinawa City. Officers found that a single unit on the fourth floor had been burned, and one body was discovered inside.

Investigators said the room was being used as an office by the Tominaga family, a fourth-generation affiliate of the designated organized crime group Asahiryukai. The chairman of the group, a man in his 70s who resided in the room, has not been reachable since the incident.

Police are working to confirm the identity of the deceased and are investigating the cause of the fire, considering both accidental and criminal possibilities.

Source: Kyodo