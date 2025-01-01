JR East Adds New Teppay Payment Function to Suica App

TOKYO, Nov 25 (News On Japan) - JR East and PASMO announced on November 25th that they will introduce a new mobile payment function called 'teppay' for their Suica and PASMO smartphone apps, enabling barcode and QR code payments as part of a broader expansion of their digital services.

Suica will begin offering the service from autumn 2026, with PASMO to follow in spring 2027.

The new feature will allow users to make payments by scanning barcodes and QR codes and will also enable money transfers between Suica and PASMO users.

Source: Kyodo