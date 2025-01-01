Chinese Tourists Plunge in Kyoto

KYOTO, Nov 25 (News On Japan) - Kyoto’s famed autumn foliage reached its peak in late November as crowds gathered at Eikando, a temple with more than a thousand years of history and one of the city’s most celebrated spots for viewing fall colors, with visitors posing for photos along the bridge railings and foreign tourists standing out prominently among them.

Roughly 20% of all foreign visitors to Kyoto are Chinese, and although arrivals from China had been outpacing the record levels of 2019 through much of 2025, the rapid deterioration in bilateral relations has already begun to affect the flow of tourists.

A reporting team visited several sites where the number of Chinese tourists has dropped sharply, prompting speculation that the trend could help ease the pressures of overtourism.

One guide pointed out the so-called “maple tunnel,” explaining with visitors on the path that the mix of green, yellow, and deep red leaves had reached its most striking gradient, though the vivid colors would likely last only another week. Even with the leaves at their peak, those taking commemorative photos on the bridge were mostly foreign travelers. “Foreign visitors are especially high this year,” one local worker said, adding that Chinese tourists normally make up the largest group.

Foreign visitors account for roughly 20% of Kyoto’s total, and until recently Chinese arrivals this year had been surpassing previous records. But one guide noted a clear drop, saying there was “a noticeable decrease in Chinese tourists.”

The decline follows China’s call for its citizens to refrain from nonessential travel to Japan, issued about a week earlier. Despite the perfect timing of the autumn foliage, the sharp fall in visitors from China has led some to believe this may temporarily relieve the city’s chronic overtourism.

Kyoto’s illuminated night foliage is often described as among the most beautiful in the world. The city recorded around 1.54 million overnight guests in November last year, with more than half—about 800,000—being foreign tourists. Popular destinations such as Arashiyama had become so congested that even moving through the crowds proved difficult, with foreign tourists again making up the visible majority.

Along the Togetsukyo Bridge in Arashiyama, visitors marveled at the vivid reds as the foliage neared its peak, though the overwhelming crowds never relented. Many Chinese tourists interviewed said they were deeply moved by the scenery. Asked about the Chinese government’s call to avoid travel to Japan, one visitor commented, “Japan doesn’t feel unsafe at all. It’s sad that relations between China and Japan aren’t good right now.”

The team then visited Kiyomizudera, Kyoto’s most popular destination among Chinese tourists, visited by roughly 90% of those arriving from China. Even on a weekday, the Sannenzaka approach was so crowded that foot traffic stalled. Two Chinese visitors who had arrived after the advisory was issued said they chose to come because they heard this was the most beautiful time of year to see Kyoto, though they added that political questions were “difficult to answer” and required personal judgment.

The report also examined hotel rates among Chinese visitors currently in Kyoto. Many appeared to fall into higher-priced accommodation brackets, with some paying about 30,000 yen per night and others around 21,000 yen, noting that prices were not unreasonable compared to major U.S. cities. According to the Kyoto City Tourism Association, the average hotel rate in November last year was 28,686 yen. Among ten Chinese tourists surveyed, several were staying in relatively high-priced rooms, including one paying 60,000 yen per night. Analysts suggested that the more immediate impact was occurring among lower-priced accommodations.

At one guesthouse priced at 7,500 yen per night with only two rooms, two Chinese guests cancelled bookings on November 17th, citing family concerns due to deteriorating Japan-China relations. The owner, who relies heavily on Chinese guests, said cancellations are likely to increase, expressing concern that losing half of their business would be painful.

According to travel analyst Toriumi, the lower the accommodation price bracket, the more quickly the impact of the advisory becomes visible. For middle-income and lower-income travelers, he explained, official government announcements are a primary source of decision-making, and the call for travel restraint is interpreted as meaning “Japan is unsafe,” prompting cancellations.

Toriumi also warned that the number of Chinese visitors coming to Japan in the near future could decline significantly. A recent Kyoto City survey found that although foreign visitors in Arashiyama have increased compared to previous years, the number of Japanese visitors has fallen by roughly 20%. The city has been grappling with overtourism, and the shift in visitor composition may temporarily alleviate pressure.

A separate survey conducted by the reporting program among shops around Kiyomizudera found that 16 out of 24 stores—around 70%—reported a decline in Chinese customers following the advisory. One commentator noted that China’s wealthy travelers tend to have access to diverse sources of information, suggesting that proactively communicating Japan’s safety might help reassure them.

At Eikando, where the foliage was brilliantly illuminated, only two of fourteen tourists interviewed on the day were from China. “It’s sad to see fewer visitors,” one local said, “but on the other hand, it’s become a more relaxed and enjoyable space. It feels like the pressure of overtourism has eased.”

Asked how the situation affects Japanese tourists, another visitor suggested that a “well-regulated flow of people” might actually be positive, making sightseeing more comfortable.

China’s call for travel restraint—a development with potentially major consequences for Japan’s tourism industry—is also prompting renewed discussion about how to manage overtourism in Kyoto and beyond.

