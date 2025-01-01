Hunter Mountain Opens Early

News On Japan
TOCHIGI, Nov 23 (News On Japan) - Hunter Mountain Shiobara, one of the largest ski resorts in the Greater Tokyo area, opened for a limited three-day pre-season run in Nasu-Shiobara on November 23rd after a strong cold front brought earlier-than-expected snowfall to the region.

Located in Yumoto-Shiobara in Tochigi Prefecture, the resort drew crowds of eager visitors who had been waiting for the start of the winter season, with the slopes covered in fresh white snow. Favorable natural snowfall combined with automated snowmaking equipment enabled the resort to bring forward its pre-opening by a full week.

The resort plans to hold the pre-opening for three days beginning on November 23rd, with the full official opening scheduled for November 29th.

Source: TBS

