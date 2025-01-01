Bear Seen Roaming Through Central Akita

News On Japan
AKITA, Nov 22 (News On Japan) - A large bear that appeared in central Akita City on November 19th was captured in numerous videos submitted to ABS Akita Broadcasting, with the footage revealing how it moved through tourist sites, school routes and even the city’s nightlife district before disappearing from view.

By examining the time and location of each submission, it became possible to trace the animal’s movements across the city center.

The bear was first spotted on the lower edge of Senshu Park, a well-known sightseeing spot located a short walk from JR Akita Station, where summer events such as the Kanto Festival are held. The area is normally busy, and students from Reiwa High School use the adjacent pedestrian walkway for their commute. In the earliest confirmed video, a dark figure can be seen moving between the slope of the park and a nearby building. When the footage is enlarged, the bear’s size becomes clear, and moments later a pedestrian appears from behind, stopping abruptly after noticing the animal and narrowly avoiding a close encounter.

Five minutes later, the bear was captured again—this time swimming across the Asahikawa River on the west side of Reiwa High School. The day marked the first snowfall in Akita City this season, but the animal showed no concern for either the cold water or the falling snow as it pushed steadily across. The surrounding district is lined with schools and apartments, yet the bear appeared unfazed as it continued moving along the riverbank, heading downstream at a quick pace through a narrow passageway barely wide enough for a single person.

Another sighting was recorded roughly ten minutes after it emerged on the opposite bank. Dashcam video from a commuter’s car shows the bear trotting across a busy intersection, initially moving slowly but suddenly speeding up—apparently startled by the change in the traffic signal and the sound of engines.

About five minutes later, the bear appeared once more, this time in Akita City’s nightlife district on the far side of the river. Whether it crossed again or used a bridge is unclear, but security camera footage shows it striding across a road with confidence, moving westward even as crows swooped at it from above. Despite the area normally seeing commuter foot traffic, the bear did not encounter pedestrians, and no injuries were reported.

The final confirmed video was submitted about two hours and thirty minutes after the initial sighting. Just 200 meters from the earlier location, in a quiet residential neighborhood, the bear can be seen emerging from behind a condominium before slowly walking toward the camera. With no people nearby, it showed no signs of fear and moved calmly through the area. Another security camera captured it walking briskly before entering the grounds of a private home without hesitation.

The large bear continued to wander through central Akita without any indication of distress, and as of now its whereabouts remain unknown. Authorities are maintaining heightened vigilance as the search continues.

Source: ABS秋田放送

