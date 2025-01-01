News On Japan
Japan’s Average Temperature in 2025 Forecast to Be 1.25 Degrees Above Normal

TOKYO, Dec 25 (News On Japan) - Japan’s average temperature in 2025 is expected to rank as the third highest since records began, underscoring another year of persistent heat across the country. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the nationwide average temperature for the year is projected to be 1.25 degrees Celsius above the long-term average, placing it behind only last year and the year before, which marked the highest and second-highest readings on record, respectively.

The agency attributes the elevated temperatures to several factors, including a northward shift of the westerly jet stream from summer through early autumn, which allowed warm air to linger over Japan, as well as periods when high-pressure systems strengthened around the country.

Yoshinori Oikawa, head of the Meteorological Agency’s Center for Climate Change Information, warned that such conditions could become the norm. “It is entirely possible that these high temperatures will come to be seen as a normal state,” Oikawa said, adding that society needs to consider how to adapt to a warmer climate.

Rainfall, meanwhile, is expected to be significantly lower than average along the Pacific coast of eastern Japan, reflecting a shorter rainy season and raising concerns about water availability in some areas.

Source: TBS

Japan's Best Value Destination?

A dramatic open-air bath suspended in the air with sweeping views, alongside all-you-can-eat dining featuring nearly 100 dishes—where is the best-value destination for year-end and New Year travel?

Foreign Bus Drivers Deployed on Local Routes for First Time

Foreign nationals have been appointed as drivers on local bus routes for the first time nationwide, using Japan’s Specified Skilled Worker program, in a move aimed at easing chronic labor shortages in the sector.

Japan to Cut 10-Year Passport Fee to Around 9,000 Yen

Japan’s Foreign Ministry announced it will move to cut the application fee for 10-year passports by 7,000 yen, bringing the cost down to around 9,000 yen, as it prepares for a revision of the Passport Act.

Maglev Tunnel Construction Blamed for Road Uplift

A road uplift that occurred in a Tokyo neighborhood is believed to have been caused by construction work on the Linear Chuo Shinkansen, with JR Central saying the tunnel excavation was likely responsible for the surface damage.

Japan–China Flights Face Continued Cuts

Chinese media report that roughly 40% of airline flights linking Japan and China will be suspended in January next year, as the impact of Beijing’s call to refrain from travel to Japan continues to weigh on demand.

Rikubetsu Town in Hokkaido Records Minus 26 Degrees

Eastern Hokkaido saw its coldest temperatures of the 2025 winter season again on the morning of December 19th, with authorities urging caution over icy roads as freezing conditions spread across the region.

Kyoto Hotels Drop to 3,000-Yen Nights as Chinese Travel Slows

Hotels in major tourist destinations are beginning to change as China’s call for restraint on travel to Japan reduces the number of group tours, with some Kyoto properties now offering rooms for as little as 3,000 yen per night, a level that would have been unthinkable during the recent inbound tourism boom.

Japan Airlines Warns Against Airline Ticket Resales on Social Media

As the year-end travel season approaches, a growing problem involving airline tickets has begun to surface, drawing attention from major carriers. Last week, Japan Airlines posted a warning on X stating, "Japan Airlines prohibits the transfer or resale of airline tickets to third parties." The airline said prohibited acts such as ticket resales and transfers are spreading across social media platforms.

Tokyo Surpasses New York to Become the World’s Second-Ranked City

Tokyo has climbed to second place in the Global Power City Index, overtaking New York for the first time and ending a nine-year run in third place, according to the latest ranking released on December 17th. The index evaluates 48 major cities worldwide across six fields, including economy, cultural interaction, accessibility and livability, using a total of 72 indicators. Tokyo posted sharp gains in areas such as the number of foreign visitors and the richness of its nightlife under the cultural interaction category, while ranking first globally for the sheer number of restaurants in the livability category.

Long Lines at Ueno Zoo as Visitors Rush to See Panda

Ueno Zoo’s panda will be returned to China in late January, according to an announcement made by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government on December 15th, prompting long lines at the zoo on the morning of December 16th as visitors gathered to catch a final glimpse and shared their sadness over the approaching farewell.

24 Hours in the City That Survived the Impossible

Today, we explore Hiroshima, Japan. On 6th August, 1945, the US dropped an atomic bomb on this city, reducing it almost entirely to ash in a single second. Today, it stands as a modern metropolis like any other. (Oli Barrett Travel)