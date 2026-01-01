Japan and Italy Sign Supply Chain Pact, Expand Space Cooperation

ROME - Prime Minister Sanae Takachi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced new agreements on supply chain resilience and space cooperation following a summit meeting in Italy on June 15th, as the two countries pledged closer coordination on economic security and international affairs ahead of the G7 Summit.
Speaking at a joint press conference after their talks, Takachi welcomed the signing of an intergovernmental memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening supply chains for semiconductors and other strategically important industries.
Takachi also revealed that Japan and Italy had issued a joint statement on space cooperation, signaling deeper collaboration between the two countries in the space sector.
The two leaders also discussed developments in the Middle East and emphasized the importance of coordinated responses by Japan and Italy regarding relations between the United States and Iran.
Ahead of the G7 Summit, Takachi stressed that both countries would work closely together to help ensure free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route for global energy supplies and international trade.
The joint press conference followed a summit meeting held during Takachi's visit to Europe, where the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across a range of economic, security, and strategic fields.
Source: TBS