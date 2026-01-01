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Japan and Italy Sign Supply Chain Pact, Expand Space Cooperation

Jun 16, 2026 | News On Japan

ROME - Prime Minister Sanae Takachi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced new agreements on supply chain resilience and space cooperation following a summit meeting in Italy on June 15th, as the two countries pledged closer coordination on economic security and international affairs ahead of the G7 Summit.

Speaking at a joint press conference after their talks, Takachi welcomed the signing of an intergovernmental memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening supply chains for semiconductors and other strategically important industries.

Takachi also revealed that Japan and Italy had issued a joint statement on space cooperation, signaling deeper collaboration between the two countries in the space sector.

The two leaders also discussed developments in the Middle East and emphasized the importance of coordinated responses by Japan and Italy regarding relations between the United States and Iran.

Ahead of the G7 Summit, Takachi stressed that both countries would work closely together to help ensure free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route for global energy supplies and international trade.

The joint press conference followed a summit meeting held during Takachi's visit to Europe, where the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across a range of economic, security, and strategic fields.

日伊、サプライチェーン強化と宇宙協力拡大で合意

高市早苗首相とイタリアのジョルジャ・メローニ首相は6月15日、イタリアでの首脳会談後、サプライチェーン強靱化と宇宙協力に関する新たな合意を発表し、G7サミットを前に経済安全保障や国際問題での連携を一層強化していく方針を確認した。

日意签署供应链协议 扩大太空合作

日本首相高市早苗与意大利总理焦尔吉娅·梅洛尼6月15日在意大利举行首脑会谈后宣布达成加强供应链韧性和深化太空合作的新协议，并确认将在七国集团峰会召开前进一步加强两国在经济安全和国际事务方面的协调合作。

Source: TBS

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