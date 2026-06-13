KYOTO - Authorities in Kyoto Prefecture received another report of a bear sighting at the famous Amanohashidate sandbar on June 12th, just two days after a bear was captured in the area, prompting temporary road closures and heightened precautions for local residents and visitors.

Police were notified shortly before 8 a.m. after a report that a foreign tourist had warned of a potentially dangerous situation involving a bear cub at Amanohashidate in Miyazu City.

In response, Kyoto Prefecture closed the entire 2.6-kilometer roadway that runs north-south across Amanohashidate. However, despite an extensive search, no bear was found. The road closure was lifted about five hours later, and police called off their search.

A local teahouse near the area suspended operations for the day following reports of the sighting.

Tourists expressed concern over the possibility of encountering a bear. One visitor said, "It's frightening. I never thought there would be a bear here, and then I heard there had already been a capture. If I came face-to-face with a bear, I probably wouldn't be able to move at all."

Nearby elementary schools also took precautionary measures. Students were given guidance on how to respond if they encountered a bear, and teachers accompanied children home in organized groups after classes.

The latest report follows an incident on June 10th when a bear was spotted at Amanohashidate. The animal swam across the water and moved toward a residential area before eventually being captured by authorities. Despite the unsuccessful search on June 12th, officials remained cautious due to the recent activity in the area.

京都・天橋立でクマ目撃情報、道路を一時通行止め 京都府は6月12日、天橋立でクマの目撃情報が寄せられたことを受け、一時的に道路を通行止めにするなど警戒を強化した。この場所では2日前にもクマが捕獲されており、地元住民や観光客への注意喚起が行われた。

京都天桥立再现熊踪 一度封闭道路 京都府6月12日接获有关天桥立出现熊的目击报告后，一度实施道路封闭并加强警戒。这处著名景点两天前才刚捕获一只熊，当局已向当地居民和游客发出警示。

Source: YOMIURI