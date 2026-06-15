Colorful Dancers Conclude Five-Day YOSAKOI Festival in Sapporo

SAPPORO - The YOSAKOI Soran Festival wrapped up its five-day run in Sapporo on June 14th, drawing 275 teams from across Japan and overseas as dancers in colorful costumes performed energetic routines with wooden naruko clappers throughout the city.
The grand prize at the 2026 festival was awarded to Graphic Holdings Presents Wakka, which emerged victorious following the final round of judging.
The festival, held for the 35th time this year, concluded with a final stage performance at the Odori Nishi 8-chome venue in central Sapporo on the evening of June 14th. After the judges' deliberations, Wakka was named the overall champion of the event.
A total of 275 teams, including international participants, took part in this year's festival, five more than in 2025. Throughout the five-day event, teams showcased polished performances at venues across the city, bringing the annual celebration to a close.
Earlier in the festival, parade performances were held throughout Sapporo, including at the Odori Parade venue in Chuo Ward, where preliminary judging took place. Teams delivered their most refined routines before spectators and judges.
Audience members praised the performances despite challenging weather conditions. One spectator described the dances as "powerful and impressive," while another said the performances were so inspiring that they lifted spirits even during the rain.
Although the festival was briefly affected by heavy rainfall, the event continued through its final day, culminating in the selection of the 2026 grand prize winner and the close of one of Hokkaido's largest cultural celebrations.
Source: 北海道ニュースUHB